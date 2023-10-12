Former Albion and Walsall midfielder Craig Shakespeare diagnosed with cancer

Shakespeare was assistant to Dean Smith during his time at Aston Villa, and he had a brief spell as caretaker boss at Baggies in 2006.
Now working as assistant manager at Leicester the club have confirmed the 59-year-old is receiving treatment.
Susan Whelan, Leicester's chief executive, said: "Everyone at the Club sends their strength and support to Craig, his wife Karen and their children Elle and Jed.
"They will all be in our thoughts and prayers as Craig progresses with his treatment, surrounded by the love befitting his place in the hearts of the Leicester City family and the wider game.”