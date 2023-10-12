Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Former Albion and Walsall midfielder Craig Shakespeare diagnosed with cancer

By Ollie WestburySport - Top StoriesPublished: Comments

Former Walsall and Albion midfielder Craig Shakespeare has been diagnosed with cancer.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith (right) and assistant coach Craig Shakespeare in dicsussion during the Premier League match at St Mary's, Southampton. Picture date: Friday November 5, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Southampton. Photo credit should read: Adam Davy/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith (right) and assistant coach Craig Shakespeare in dicsussion during the Premier League match at St Mary's, Southampton. Picture date: Friday November 5, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Southampton. Photo credit should read: Adam Davy/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Shakespeare was assistant to Dean Smith during his time at Aston Villa, and he had a brief spell as caretaker boss at Baggies in 2006.

Now working as assistant manager at Leicester the club have confirmed the 59-year-old is receiving treatment.

Susan Whelan, Leicester's chief executive, said: "Everyone at the Club sends their strength and support to Craig, his wife Karen and their children Elle and Jed.

"They will all be in our thoughts and prayers as Craig progresses with his treatment, surrounded by the love befitting his place in the hearts of the Leicester City family and the wider game.”

Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News