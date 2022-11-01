Notification Settings

Metro disruption for Black Country and Birmingham all week due to latest strike action

Published: Last Updated: Comments

West Midlands Metro will be running a reduced timetable throughout this week due to industrial action.

Trams will only run from St George's to Bull Street today

Unite union will be taking part in strike action which is set to take place over a number of days in the coming months.

A spokesman said: "Due to industrial action, there will be changes to our usual service on the following dates:

"November 5, Tuesday 1, Wednesday 2, Thursday 3 and Friday 4."

Travellers have been advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for any journeys as services will be limited, and so those running are expected to be busier than usual.

The industrial action is the latest in a bout of strikes taking place across the Black Country and nationwide.

Strikes have been taking place by rail workers, barristers, postal workers, and teachers.

