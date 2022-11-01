Metro disruption for Black Country and Birmingham all week due to latest strike action

Trams will only run from St George's to Bull Street today

Unite union will be taking part in strike action which is set to take place over a number of days in the coming months.

A spokesman said: "Due to industrial action, there will be changes to our usual service on the following dates:

"November 5, Tuesday 1, Wednesday 2, Thursday 3 and Friday 4."

⚠️Last trams in service due to Industrial Action!



🚊Wolverhampton St. Georges to Bull Street is 18:00.



🚊Bull Street to Wolverhampton St. Georges is 18:00.



🚊Bull Street to Wednesbury Pkwy 18:15,18:30 and 18:45.



🚊Wolverhampton St. G to Wednesbury Pkwy 18:15,18:30 and 18:45. pic.twitter.com/9LZQFSCayT — West Midlands Metro (@WMmetro) November 1, 2022

Travellers have been advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for any journeys as services will be limited, and so those running are expected to be busier than usual.

The industrial action is the latest in a bout of strikes taking place across the Black Country and nationwide.