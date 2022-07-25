Notification Settings

Travellers advised to 'add 60 minutes to journeys' after police incident on M42 near Birmingham Airport

By Sunil Midda

There are delays of up to 60 minutes and five-mile tail backs on the M42 near Birmingham Airport following an earlier police incident.

The motorway was temporarily closed Northbound at Junction 5, but it has since re-opened in both directions and there are currently long delays.

An air ambulance was reportedly at the scene, as well as Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG), West Midlands Ambulance Service and National Highways Traffic officers.

Traffic was being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads of Junction 5, which has caused delays.

National Highways said: "There remains long delays of up to 60 minutes, with congestion of approx. 5 miles on approach both ways, please plan ahead if you're travelling in the area.

The long delays are affecting routes approaching Birmingham Airport, with travellers advised to allow extra time for their journeys.









