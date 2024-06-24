Hungary striker Barnabas Varga broke several facial bones against Scotland

Hungary striker Barnabas Varga broke several facial bones and suffered a concussion during his country’s 1-0 victory over Scotland.

The Ferencvaros forward required lengthy treatment on the pitch after colliding with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn in the second half of their Euro 2024 match in Stuttgart on Sunday evening.

Hungary players had quickly signalled that the 29-year-old was in trouble and, after six minutes of treatment, Varga was carried off the field on a stretcher while sheets were held up to shield him from view.

The Hungarian Football Association released an update on Varga’s condition late on Sunday evening.

The statement on X read: “Several bones in Barnabas Varga’s face were broken during the collision during the match, and he also suffered a concussion. Surgery is most likely to be expected.

“He spends the night in the hospital in Stuttgart. The whole team is rooting for him!”

Varga leaves the pitch on a stretcher following an injury during Hungary’s clash with Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Speaking about the incident after the match, Gunn told the BBC: “It was a bit of a blur. I thought I had to come and thought I’d done well. It was a bit painful. Hopefully the guy is all right. I can’t really remember too much about it.”

Kevin Csoboth scored a dramatic added-time winner for Hungary to knock Scotland out of Euro 2024.

Scotland, who had a penalty claim turned down for a challenge on Stuart Armstrong when goalless, have still never qualified for the knockout stages of a major competition after finishing bottom of Group A with one point.