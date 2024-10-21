Wales head coach Warren Gatland not seeking to ‘protect my own backside’

Warren Gatland says he is not thinking about his own position ahead of Wales’ Autumn Nations Series Tests against Fiji, Australia and South Africa.

The Wales head coach has been boosted by several senior internationals returning to Test action – such as Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams, Will Rowlands and Adam Beard – for a campaign that starts on November 10 when Fiji arrive in Cardiff.

But he has again not been afraid to blood newcomers, with uncapped Scarlets wing Blair Murray and Gloucester lock Freddie Thomas handed first senior call-ups.

Sixteen of a 35-strong squad have single-figure caps, and it remains about the bigger picture on a long road towards the 2027 World Cup in Australia as Wales target a first Test win since rugby union’s last global showpiece a year ago.

“Results are important, but I’ve tried to be incredibly honest. I am not here thinking about my own position or how I protect my own backside,” Gatland said.

“It is about making the right decisions for Wales. We lost a huge amount of experience after the (2023) World Cup. We knew we were going to go through some pain.

“It’s how we do that and collectively make the right decisions to take the team forward. Hopefully, we build a team that has some sustainability and success in the next few years.

“I understand short-term is also important. There is no hiding from it, the expectations and scrutiny in international rugby.

“That comes with the territory. I am comfortable with that – I don’t have an issue with it. It’s about putting your hand on your heart and saying you honestly believe you are making the best decisions for Wales moving forward.

“I am excited by the way the squad is looking. We are trying to develop some depth and competition within the squad, and I think we are starting to see that now.

“I am really excited by the talent within the squad. Hopefully, some of that talent and experience coming back gives more confidence and self-belief going out there.”

New Zealand-born Murray – who qualifies for Wales via his mother – and former England Under-20 forward Thomas, whose grandparents are Welsh, have both made the squad.

Dragons scrum-half Rhodri Williams, who has not played for Wales since 2014, is recalled along with the likes of Leicester prop Nicky Smith, Gloucester’s Anscombe and Max Llewellyn, plus Scarlets back Tom Rogers.

Ospreys hooker Dewi Lake, meanwhile, retains the captaincy after leading Wales on tour to Australia this summer.

There are five Gloucester players in the squad, but injury absentees include the likes of Josh Adams, Liam Williams, Dafydd Jenkins, Elliot Dee and Taulupe Faletau.

Four of the Gloucester contingent are backs, and their selection comes with the club having collected more try-scoring bonus points than any other team in the Gallagher Premiership this season.

Dewi Lake will captain Wales (Joe Giddens/PA)

Gatland added: “We probably need to look at the balance of our attacking game with being smart on how we play.

“Listening to George Skivington (Gloucester rugby director) on the weekend having watched that game (Gloucester lost 29-26 to Leicester), he is conscious of that.

“They have scored a lot of points, but conceded a lot as well. He is conscious of making sure they get their game-management right in terms of getting that balance.

“We’ve got to find that balance between having the confidence to play and be expansive, but also be smart and strong defensively.

“International rugby is a lot different to club rugby. It is more structured and you are in that arm-wrestle. There is more kicking, waiting for those opportunities that don’t come around much.

“But it is also making sure the messaging is clear that when there are opportunities to shift the ball and move it, we have the confidence to do that.”

Backs – G Anscombe (Gloucester), E Bevan (Cardiff), S Costelow (Scarlets), R Dyer (Dragons), M Grady (Cardiff), J Hathaway (Gloucester), E James (Scarlets), M Llewellyn (Gloucester), B Murray (Scarlets), T Rogers (Scarlets), B Thomas (Cardiff), N Tompkins (Saracens), O Watkin (Ospreys), R Williams (Dragons), T Williams (Gloucester), C Winnett (Cardiff).

Forwards – K Assiratti (Cardiff), A Beard (Ospreys), J Botham (Cardiff), B Carter (Dragons), R Elias (Scarlets), A Griffin (Bath), D Lake (Ospreys, captain), E Lloyd (Cardiff), K Mathias (Scarlets), J Morgan (Ospreys), T Plumtree (Scarlets), T Reffell (Leicester), W Rowlands (Racing 92), N Smith (Leicester), G Thomas (Ospreys), F Thomas (Gloucester), H Thomas (Scarlets), C Tshiunza (Exeter), A Wainwright (Dragons).