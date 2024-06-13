Thomas Muller left me ‘little note’ at team hotel ahead of Euros – Harry Kane

Harry Kane revealed Bayern Munich team-mate Thomas Muller left him a good luck note ahead of Euro 2024 which warned him of the German weather as the England skipper reckoned locals now had a “soft spot” for him and his international team-mates.

England continue to prepare for their Group C opener against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday at their training base in Blankenhain, while staying at the same hotel that their German equivalents used a fortnight earlier.

Kane returns to Germany after a first season at Bayern Munich following his switch from Tottenham last summer.

While he ended the campaign empty-handed, the 30-year-old hit 44 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions.

Team-mate Muller left him a personalised message when checking out of the hotel, where England have started to win over the locals.

“Tommy left me a little note, because they were here just a couple of weeks ago,” he said.

“He said the golf course is great but the weather has not been so good! It looks fantastic, the hotel is incredible and to be in Germany is a bit of a home from home.

Kane believes his arrival in Bavaria has also seen some Germans develop a fondness for Gareth Southgate’s side.

“The reception I’ve had since I’ve been at Bayern has been incredible and ever since I’ve been in the hotel, I’ve had some of the staff come up and say hello,” he added.

“I’m not saying they want England to win, but I think they have a little soft spot for us – now I’m here – and that’s fantastic.”

Kane is England’s all-time leading goalscorer with an impressive 63 goals in 91 caps.

Harry Kane and England continue to prepare for their Group C opener against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen (Mike Egerton/PA)

He will break another record when he leads the team out at the Veltins Arena on Sunday, becoming the first man to captain England into four major tournaments.

“Being England captain and leading the boys out is probably the highest privilege I can have as a player and I’ll never take that for granted,” he added.

“That feeling is truly one of a kind. It’s an honour to do it for a fourth time. We’ve had a semi-final, a final and a quarter-final, so I’m hoping we go to the very end and go on and win.

“We’ve had some really good moments and I’ve personally had some really good moments, but ultimately we’re here to win the Euros and that’s hopefully what we can do.

“I’m excited. There’s always excitement, especially when you get out to the host nation, settle into the hotel and see where everything is.

“Hopefully it’s going to be our camp for a good four or five weeks. As the days go on, you start to get a bit of nerves, the preparation starts and you watch the first game, Germany vs Scotland and that’s when it really kicks in. But at the moment, everyone’s pretty calm and excited.”