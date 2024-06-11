On this day 2009: Man Utd accept £80m bid from Real Madrid for Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United confirmed they had accepted an £80million bid from Real Madrid for Cristiano Ronaldo, on this day in 2009.

A world-record deal was expected to be completed by the end of June.

Real president Florentino Perez had already vowed to do “everything possible” to sign FIFA world player of the year Ronaldo and – unlike 12 months earlier – United boss Sir Alex Ferguson did not even attempt to talk Ronaldo round, knowing the former Sporting Lisbon forward had his heart set on a move.

Ronaldo suffered a 2-0 defeat to Barcelona in his last game at Manchester United in the Champions League final (Rebecca Naden/PA)

A United statement read: “Manchester United have received a world-record, unconditional offer of £80million for Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

“At the request of Cristiano – who has again expressed his desire to leave – and after discussion with the player’s representatives, United have agreed to give Real Madrid permission to talk to the player.”

The fee was too much for Ferguson to turn down as he looked to reshape a squad that nearly, but not quite, proved good enough to become the first side to win back-to-back Champions Leagues.

Duncan Drasdo, chairman of the Manchester United Supporters Trust, said: “There is no information that it is anything other than the manager’s decision, but obviously there is huge pressure on the owners and it is a temptation when you are offered that much money.

“That is exactly why we want to see a commitment from the owners that the money is going to remain within the club and available to strengthen the squad.

“We have sold the best player in the world. That is a big disappointment.

“If the money is reinvested into the club, at least it will soften the blow.”

Ronaldo went on to score 450 times for Real Madrid (Nick Potts/PA)

The Portugal forward enjoyed a remarkable stint at Real, scoring a club record 450 goals in 438 appearances.

He also helped the Spanish giants win the Champions League four times and LaLiga twice.

Ronaldo joined Juventus in 2018 and returned to United for a short second stint three years later, before he left to join Saudi club Al-Nassr, where he currently remains.