Olympics day one: Spotlight on sport after rain dampens unique opening ceremony

After a rain-soaked opening ceremony like no other, sport will take centre stage at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

Medals will be awarded in the French capital in cycling, swimming and diving among others, while gymnastics, hockey, tennis and equestrian also get under way.

Here the PA news agency looks ahead to the key early action in Paris.

Tarling goes for gold

Josh Tarling competes in the men’s time trial (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Britain’s first medal of the Games, potentially gold, could come from 20-year-old Josh Tarling in the cycling time trial. The Welshman was only eight when he watched Lizzie Deignan (then Armitstead) win Britain’s first medal of the 2012 London Games. Now he is the reigning European champion and a genuine contender. Anna Henderson competes for Britain in the women’s race and could also challenge for a medal.

Peaty plunges back in

Adam Peaty poses with his gold medal in Tokyo (Adam Davy/PA)

It has been a turbulent few years for Adam Peaty since his successful defence of the 100 metres breaststroke title in Tokyo. Now 29, Peaty is not the utterly dominant force he was but he will hope to progress smoothly through the heats and semi-finals. Finals in the pool include the women’s and men’s 4x100m freestyle relays.

Diving ambitions

First shots fired

The first medal of the Games will be awarded several hours south of Paris at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre. Seonaid McIntosh and Mike Bargeron go for Britain in the 10m air rifle mixed team event.

Dupont takes the stage

Antoine Dupont runs with the ball for France (Mike Egerton/PA)

Saturday is a big day for the host nation with the medals dished out in the men’s rugby sevens. France captain Antoine Dupont has been one of the faces of the Games in the build-up and he will hope to lead his side to glory. The home side face a semi-final against South Africa first, with Australia or Fiji awaiting in the final.

Picture of the day

A balloon carrying the Olympic Cauldron rises over the Arc de Triomphe (Richard Heathcote/Pool Photo via AP)

Tweet of the day