The sporting weekend in pictures

It was another action-packed two days in the sporting world.

Published

Carlos Alcaraz claimed his first French Open title with a five-set victory over Alexander Zverev at Roland Garros, with Iga Swiatek earning her fourth crown in five years.

Max Verstappen won a thrilling Canadian Grand Prix, while Wigan won a record-extending 21st Challenge Cup title with an 18-8 win over Warrington at Wembley.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.

France Tennis French Open
Carlos Alcaraz earned a five-set victory over Alexander Zverev at Roland Garros (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
France Tennis French Open
Alcaraz took his tally to three grand-slam titles (Thibault Camus/AP)
Jasmine Paolini and Iga Swiatek stand next to each other holding their French Open trophies
Iga Swiatek earned a fourth French Open with victory over Jasmine Paolini (Christophe Ena/AP)
Wigan's players embrace celebrating their Challenge Cup victory
Wigan won their 21st Challenge Cup title with victory over Warrington (John Walton/AP)
General view of Wembley Stadium tributes to Rob Burrow
Rugby league fans paid tribute to Rob Burrow at Wembley (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Northampton celebrate their Gallagher Premiership title win
Northampton beat Bath to win the Gallagher Premiership title (Mike Egerton/PA)
Rain pours down as drivers start the Canadian Grand Prix
Rain poured down at the start of the Candian Grand Prix (Christinne Muschi/AP)
Max Verstappen stands on his car as he poses for pictures following his win in Canada
Max Verstappen won the chaotic race (Paul Chiasson/AP)
Glenn Maxwell reverse sweeps as Jos Buttler looks on
Australia earned a convincing win over England at the T20 World Cup (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
India celebrate a wicket with high fives
India earned a thrilling victory over rivals Pakistan (Adam Hunger/AP)
Two St Helens players tackle a Leeds player with the ball at Wembley
St Helens beat Leeds 22-0 in the Women’s Challenge Cup final (Bradley Collyer/AP)
Whit Merrifield swings his bat during the MLB London Series
MLB London Series was played at the home of West Ham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
