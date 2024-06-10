Rob Page set for talks over Wales future after disappointing friendly results

Rob Page’s position as Wales manager is set to come under review after hugely disappointing June friendlies against Gibraltar and Slovakia.

Page was booed by Wales fans again following the 4-0 thrashing in Slovakia on Sunday and there were more calls for him to quit after Thursday’s embarrassing 0-0 draw with Gibraltar, opponents ranked 203rd in the world.

Despite being non-competitive fixtures in which Wales were without several senior players, pressure has been steadily growing on Page over the past 18 months.

Rob Page’s stock as Wales manager has fallen heavily since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar (Nick Potts/PA)

Wales’ poor performance at the 2022 World Cup followed by the failure to qualify for Euro 2024 built up a loud anti-Page lobby on social media and that has now turned into dissent from the stands.

Page was defiant after the Gibraltar game in Portugal, insisting that he was focused on the “long-term plan” and blooding young players ahead of this autumn’s Nations League campaign and the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

But the 49-year-old’s tone was downbeat after Wales were dismantled in Slovakia and said his mood was “low”.

Asked if the two friendlies could have a bearing on his future, Page said: “I’m the wrong person to be asking. Only the board, the chief executive, the president, the technical director – that’s a question for them.

Wales have won only five times in 22 games since qualifying for the 2022 World Cup and failed to reach Euro 2024 after being knocked out by Poland on penalties (David Davies/PA)

“After camp, we have a conversation with Dave Adams (Football Association of Wales technical director) and Steve (Williams, FAW president) and Noel (Mooney, FAW chief executive). Of course we’ll have those conversations.

“One way or the other, we will decide on what’s right for Wales and move forward.”

Page has over two years left on the contract he signed in September 2022 after guiding Wales to their first World Cup since 1958.

He took over from Ryan Giggs in November 2020, first on an interim basis and led Wales to the last-16 at the Covid-delayed European Championship the following summer.

Page was appointed permanent manager after the World Cup play-off final victory over Ukraine in June 2022, but Wales have since won only five times in 22 games.

FAW boss Mooney placed Page’s future in the spotlight last October by saying the manager’s position would be reviewed if Wales did not qualify for Euro 2024 automatically.

Page and Mooney held clear-the-air talks after those comments, and Wales responded by beating World Cup semi-finalists Croatia in Euro 2024 qualification.

The FAW came out quickly to throw its backing behind Page after the play-off final defeat to Poland on penalties in March, but it remains to be seen whether it will show the same support now.

Former Wales striker Robert Earnshaw told BBC Wales: “I saw the look on his face (in his post-match interview) and he looked worried.

Former Wales striker Robert Earnshaw says the moment has arrived for the future of manager Rob Page to be decided (Simon Galloway/PA)

“This is the moment where they do need to change or don’t need to change.

“The Nations League is coming up and there will be pressure. Rob Page understands that.

“We can’t be in a position now from the last few major tournaments and how Welsh football has progressed over the last 15 years and be here.

“The players have to take responsibility for the results, but I’m afraid job-wise it always comes down to the manager because he is the leader of it.

“There is absolute pressure now on where does Welsh football go from here.”