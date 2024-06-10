Boston Celtics eclipse Dallas Mavericks 105-98 to take 2-0 lead in NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks 105-98 on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals series.

A 32-point triple-double from Luka Doncic was not enough to get the Mavericks across the line in Boston, as Dallas was left to rue a miserable night from both the free throw line and beyond the arc.

The visitors shot just 66% from the free throw line and 23% from three, with Doncic the only Maverick to score more than 17 points.

Boston was also below its best from deep, and a string of misses to start the game allowed the Mavericks to get off to a strong start.

However, the Celtics began to find their groove in the second quarter and turned a three-point half-time lead into nine points heading into the fourth.

Boston were then able to keep the Mavericks at bay in the final period, led by 26 points from Jrue Holiday.

Game three is scheduled to take place in Dallas on Wednesday, with Boston two wins away from raising their 18th NBA championship banner.