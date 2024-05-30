I want to win – Jude Bellingham hoping for Champions League and Euro 2024 glory

Jude Bellingham is determined to help Real Madrid and England become kings of the continent as the midfielder looks to end a remarkable season on the highest of highs.

The 20-year-old has flourished since last summer swapping Germany for Spain, where he recently won LaLiga and was crowned the competition’s best player.

Bellingham is now looking to end a dream first campaign with Madrid by beating former club Borussia Dortmund in Saturday’s Champions League final at Wembley.

All eyes will be on Bellingham this weekend, especially as the pinnacle of European club football is swiftly followed by England going for continental glory at Euro 2024.

“For me the benchmark has always been winning trophies,” Bellingham said.

“Playing well and scoring goals for club and country. I want to win and that has always been my mindset from the very first day.

“Off the pitch inspiring the future of the game and being a role model is something that is becoming more important to me – I see the impact I can have.”

Jude Bellingham is a McDonald’s Fun Football ambassador (McDonald’s Fun Football/handout)

Bellingham – who was speaking in his role as an ambassador for McDonald’s Fun Football, the largest free grassroots participation programme in the UK for children aged 5-11 – wants to help the next generation as well as win trophies.

He says major tournaments like this summer’s Euros provide the perfect platform for young people to fall in love with football, making it all the more important for England to succeed in Germany.

“I think they’re huge,” said Bellingham, who idolised Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard as a kid.

Bellingham, right, has won 29 England caps and is heading to his third major tournament (John Walton/PA)

“That’s the thing growing up, everyone remembers a tournament or a certain game, most likely the big tournaments, those which made them fall in love with football or want to go out and play themselves.

“As England players that’s the responsibility we and I have now, whether we like it or not.

“And I think that’s why it’s important that as a country and as a team, we make a good account of ourselves on the big stage and make people proud to be English and proud to want to play football in this country.”