Manchester City star Rodri questions Arsenal’s ‘mentality’

Rodri has questioned Arsenal’s killer instinct after Manchester City pipped them to the Premier League crown.

City became the first side to win four successive top-flight titles in the history of English football on Sunday as they held off the Gunners’ challenge by beating West Ham 3-1 in their final game.

It was City’s ninth straight victory since a goalless draw with the Gunners at the end of March that left them in third place behind the Londoners and Liverpool.

Rodri feels the difference between the sides was evident in that stalemate, when Arsenal played a containing game.

The midfield linchpin told Optus Sport: “It’s the mentality. Great players are all over the leagues, all over the clubs, (at) Arsenal also.

“They did an unbelievable season but I think the difference was in here (head).

“When they came here, when they faced us at the Etihad, I saw them and (thought) these guys do not want to beat us. They just want to draw.

“That mentality – we wouldn’t do it the same way.”

City’s latest great achievement came after last season’s treble success and next week they will bid to become the first English side to win back-to-back domestic doubles.

Rodri said: “We’re so happy, we’re so excited with what we achieved, but the repercussions of what we’ve done, to change the history of the club, I think we will only realise in a few years.

“It’s the most special because nobody ever did this. We came from last season winning everything, but trying to build again, finding the hunger to win again, I think is the toughest thing in football.”

City went into their final game of the season at the Etihad Stadium with a two-point lead over Arsenal and knowing victory would clinch the title.

The party began early when their player of the season Phil Foden fired a shot into the top corner after less than two minutes and then doubled the advantage 16 minutes later.

Mohammed Kudus briefly dampened the mood with a stunning overhead kick but Rodri himself, last season’s Champions League final match-winner, settled any nerves by driving in City’s third just before the hour.

The Spain international, who has not lost a match all season, said: “We have the experience of all these years and we tried to stay calm.

“With the first goal of Phil, everything came, ‘OK, now we can start playing’. It gave us a lot of confidence.

“But at 2-1 we were one goal away from losing everything. It’s not easy to play in those situations.

“When I scored, I was like, ‘Yes, finally, we can go through the game’. It was great. We did it finally. It finishes in a good way.”