Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson to miss rest of the season with facial injury

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson will miss Sunday’s final Premier League game and the FA Cup final, the club have confirmed.

The Brazilian was forced off injured with a facial injury during the victory at Tottenham on Tuesday which put the club on the brink of an unprecedented fourth successive title.

Scans have confirmed Ederson sustained a small fracture to the right eye socket following a collision with Cristian Romero.

Despite concerns at the time, it is understood the 30-year-old did not suffer a concussion.

Ederson did initially try to play on after receiving lengthy treatment following the incident in the second half of the 2-0 win, but was withdrawn by manager Pep Guardiola a few minutes later.

A statement from the club read: “Manchester City can confirm that Ederson will miss the final two games of the season due to a small fracture of his eye socket.”

Ederson was replaced by number two Stefan Ortega, who made a crucial late save to deny Spurs an equaliser before Erling Haaland scored his second of the night from the penalty spot to wrap up the win.

Stefan Ortega will deputise for Ederson (Adam Davy/PA).

The German, who has now come on for Ederson due to injury in four Premier League games this season, will continue to deputise.

City will secure another title if they beat West Ham at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

They will then look to complete a second successive double by beating arch-rivals Manchester United at Wembley the following weekend.