Nathan Aspinall and Michael Smith looking to secure Premier League play-off spot

Nathan Aspinall and Michael Smith will battle it out for Premier League play-off qualification in the final weekly night in Sheffield on Thursday.

The winner of their quarter-final will join Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen at the O2 Arena next Thursday.

‘The Asp’ currently leads Smith by one point in the table, but that will not matter if the 2022 world champion wins at Sheffield Arena.

Aspinall, runner-up in 2020, said: “In every Premier League campaign I’ve played in, it has always come down to the last night.

“I’ve got the job done twice in three attempts. Last year was unfortunate, but I know what I’ve got to do, and I’m confident I am going to come out with a result on Thursday.

“I’m playing against a close friend in Michael so it’s going to be a tough game.

“It would be a dream of mine to make my debut at the O2, so I’m looking forward to hopefully finishing my season on a high.”

Smith, who won in Sheffield last year, added: “It’s a nice feeling going into the final knowing you’ve got a chance of qualifying, but me and Nathan will have to put our friendship aside tomorrow night.

“If I can make the top four it will have been a really good season, especially with the line-up this year.”

Littler, 17, will top the table if he beats Peter Wright and is looking for a record-breaking fifth weekly win.

Van Gerwen takes on Rob Cross while Humphries plays Gerwyn Price in the other quarter-finals.