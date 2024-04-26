On This Day in 2021 – England great Fara Williams reveals retirement plans

England’s record caps holder Fara Williams announced she would retire at the end of the season on this day in 2021.

The midfielder, who had been with Reading since 2017, made 172 appearances for her country and played at three World Cups.

In a career spanning nearly two decades, Williams helped the Lionesses finish third at the 2015 World Cup and as runners-up at Euro 2009.

Fara Williams made 172 appearances for England (Adam Davy/PA)

She also played for Great Britain during the London 2012 Olympics and her honours at club level included winning two Women’s Super League titles with Liverpool and the FA Cup with both Everton and Arsenal.

In a statement posted on social media, Williams, then 37, wrote: “After much consideration and despite offers to remain within the game, I have made the difficult decision to retire from professional football at the end of the season.

“It has been a pleasure and a privilege to have had a career of more than 20 years within the women’s game, with some incredible highs.

“Playing football is all I have ever known, but I am excited for the next chapter in my life. I look forward to remaining within the game, pursuing opportunities within the media and continuing my coaching badges.”

Weeks before announcing her retirement, Williams revealed she had been diagnosed with a kidney condition, nephrotic syndrome, in 2020 and admitted the illness had played a key role in her decision.

She told talkSPORT 2’s Women’s Football Weekly programme: “I didn’t want the illness to defeat me though, so I tried to fight on with the illness and try and play, and I didn’t feel ready to finish before I got the illness.

“I think it’s played a massive part in my decision in terms of considering my health, so I just think now is probably for me the right time to hang the boots up and see what’s out there for me next.”

Williams, who received an MBE in the 2016 New Year Honours for services to women’s football and charity, has worked in the media as a pundit since retiring from the game.