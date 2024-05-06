The sporting weekend in pictures

Great Britain’s Lando Norris won his first Formula One Grand Prix in Miami as Ipswich ended a 22-year absence from the Premier League.

Celebrity Ipswich fan Ed Sheeran, who lives in Suffolk and sponsors the club’s shirts, filmed himself getting up early in Miami to join in with the celebrations as the Tractor Boys beat Huddersfield 2-0 on the final day of the Sky Bet Championship season.

Elsewhere, Erling Haaland scored four as Manchester City thrashed Wolves 5-1 to keep the pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal, Leicester held a Championship title parade, snooker’s World Championship final got underway and Mystik Dan won the Kentucky Derby.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.

McLaren driver Lando Norris steers his car on the way to victory at the Miami Formula One Grand Prix (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna (centre) celebrates the club’s return to the Premier League (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Leicester players and management lift the Sky Bet Championship trophy on the balcony during a parade in the city on Sunday (Nigel French/PA)

England midfielder Jude Bellingham (left) celebrates scoring in Real Madrid’s 3-0 win over Cadiz. Real were later crowned champions of La Liga for the 36th time after Barcelona lost to Girona (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Erling Haaland celebrates his third goal in Manchester City’s 5-1 victory over Wolves and the Norwegian striker would go on to score a fourth (Richard Sellers/PA)

Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo (right) celebrates after scoring in the 4-2 Premier League victory over Tottenham (Peter Byrne/PA)

Bromley captain Byron Webster lifts the trophy after the club reached the English Football League for the first time in their 132-year-old history by beating Solihull Moors in a penalty shoot-out at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

Stina Blackstenius (right) celebrates with Beth Mead as Arsenal dented Manchester City’s Women’s Super League title bid with a 2-1 away win (Martin Rickett/PA)

England’s Kyren Wilson and Jak Jones, of Wales, pictured before the World Championship snooker final at the Crucible in Sheffield (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leinster’s Jack Conan (centre) celebrates at the final whistle of their 20-17 victory over Northampton in the semi-final of the Champions Cup. They will play Toulouse in the final next month (Damien Eagers/PA)

Andrey Rublev celebrates his second ATP Masters title success after beating Felix Auger-Aliassime to win the Madrid Open (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Brian Hernandez Jr rides Mystik Dan (right) across the finish line to win the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs (Charlie Riedel/AP)