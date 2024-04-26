Liverpool reach verbal agreement with Arne Slot to take over as manager

Liverpool have reached a verbal agreement with Feyenoord for their head coach Arne Slot to succeed Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.

The club made their move for the Dutchman earlier this week and after days of negotiation the PA news agency understands they have finally settled on a compensation package for the 45-year-old, who had two years left on his contract.

Slot had said on Thursday he was confident a deal would be reached after admitted it was “clear I would like to go to Liverpool”.

The Feyenoord boss, who guided the club to their first title in six years last season and currently has them in second place in the Eredivisie table having won the Dutch Cup at the weekend, emerged as the preferred candidate earlier this week having been identified as meeting all the criteria set out in Liverpool’s recruitment process.

He has already been given the seal of approval by Klopp, who has not been involved in the recruitment process.

“I like the way his team plays football, definitely,” he said.

“All the things I hear about him – some people I know know him, I don’t know him yet – but some people tell me that he’s a really good guy, and I like that a lot.

“So, good coach, good guy, looking forward for the club. If he’s the solution, or the man, then I’m more than happy.

“It’s not up to me to judge these things but it all sounds really good to me.

“It’s the best job in the world, best club in the world. Obviously now, I help even by not finishing on a high – it looks like – so there’s space for improvement.

“It’s great job, fantastic people. He would take a really interesting job.”

Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot is set to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA)

Klopp is standing down at the end of the season after nine years at the helm and would have wanted to sign off with a second Premier League title but that now looks like a long shot after defeat at Everton in midweek left Liverpool at a significant disadvantage to rivals Arsenal and Manchester City.

“I’m pretty sure Arsenal and City see it now as a two-horse race. They might have to say something else publicly, but they don’t expect for themselves to lose two games from now on,” the Reds boss added ahead of the Saturday lunchtime kick-off at West Ham.

“I don’t expect them to do that. But if it happens, then we should be there, and that means we have to win our football games, starting with West Ham. We have to show a reaction.”

Klopp admits the 2-0 loss at Goodison Park on Wednesday was one of his worst nights as Liverpool boss.

He said: “I can’t remember I’ve ever been as disappointed or as frustrated after a game like I was after the Everton game.

“I’ve lost – obviously, unfortunately – a lot of games in my life but it was ‘special’. We were not there.

“We are where we are in the table because we are able to play positive football in the decisive areas but we didn’t play positive football.

“I blame myself absolutely for that. I don’t know how it happened, but I’m responsible for the mood the team is in.

“Now, quick turnaround. You have to be positive. I will try absolutely everything so we can enjoy our football again.”