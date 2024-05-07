Liam Rosenior ‘sacked’ after Hull miss out on Championship play-offs

Hull have taken the surprise decision to sack manager Liam Rosenior after just missing out on the Championship play-offs, the PA news agency understands.

The 39-year-old returned to the MKM Stadium as head coach in November 2022 having been a popular figure and FA Cup finalist during his playing days in East Yorkshire.

Rosenior signed a new and improved deal until 2026 with Hull last December and was named on the three-man shortlist for Championship manager of the season.

Owner Acun Ilicali’s decision to go in a different direction appears to have been a bolt out of the blue for the Hull boss, who spoke about a long-term future following Saturday’s narrow 1-0 loss at Plymouth.

“There are tears in the dressing room from a few of the lads,” he said. “Among the disappointment and the pain, I couldn’t be prouder, not just of them but every single person connected with the football club.

Liam Rosenior saw Hull lose at Plymouth on the final day of the season (Steven Paston/PA)

“From where we’ve come from last season and what we’ve built, there’s a real bedrock, a real foundation for us to go on and achieve in the long term for this football club.”

Rosenior made 161 appearances for Hull between 2010 and 2015, including starting the 3-2 FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal in 2014.

The former defender ended his playing days at Brighton, where he started his coaching career before moving onto Derby and eventually taking his first permanent managerial post with the Tigers.

The PA news agency has contacted Hull, following reports suggesting Rosenior had left his position.