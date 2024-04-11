Head coach Tony Smith leaves Hull FC after poor start to Super League season

Hull FC have parted company with head coach Tony Smith following a disastrous start to their new Betfred Super League campaign.

Smith’s side were thumped 56-22 at home by Huddersfield on Saturday, leaving them second from bottom of the table with just one win from their first seven games.

Smith and his assistant Stanley Gene have left their roles by mutual consent, with assistant coach Simon Grix and head of emerging talent Francis Cummins taking charge on an interim basis.

Hull FC chairman Adam Pearson said: “On behalf of everyone associated with Hull FC, I would like to thank Tony and Stan for their contribution to the club during their time with the first team.

“They have worked tirelessly and it is disappointing to have had to come to this decision, but it is one I feel is right at this time. I wish them both well for the future.

“There will be further restructuring of the club in the coming days and we will update further in due course.”

Tony Smith has watched Hull FC suffer a series of painful defeats (Mike Egerton/PA)

Smith, 57, made a controversial switch from rivals Hull KR at the end of the 2022 campaign but his first season in charge did not go to plan and included an embarrassing 0-40 derby defeat at the MKM Stadium.

The 2024 season has brought further heavy losses, with the single exception of a hard-fought 24-20 win over relegation favourites London Broncos in early March.

Smith, also the vastly-experienced former coach of Huddersfield, Leeds and Warrington, said he was disappointed not to get the chance to try to turn the club’s fortunes around.

“I want to wish the club and all of the players well for the future,” he said.

“It is disappointing not to see the job through, which was always going to be a challenging project, and I was relishing the opportunity to see it through.”