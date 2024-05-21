Arne Slot has to accept Jurgen Klopp comparisons at Liverpool, says Jan Molby

Former Liverpool midfielder Jan Molby believes new manager Arne Slot will have to accept comparisons to predecessor Jurgen Klopp until he establishes a winning formula at Anfield.

The Dutchman has left Feyenoord to take on the unenviable task of succeeding Klopp, who won every club trophy with the exception of the Europa League during almost nine years in charge.

That success will be a hard act to follow for Slot but Molby said expectations had to be managed.

He told the PA news agency: “We (the media and pundits) have a big job haven’t we?

“Every time there is something we can’t keep referring back to ‘Klopp would have done A, B or C’ – but I guess there will be some of that. He’ll just have to override that.”

Molby was a fan of Sporting’s Ruben Amorim before Slot was identified as Klopp’s successor but, having since studied the 45-year-old’s Feyenoord team, he likes what he has seen.

“The first thing you do is you have a little look at the stats and how he compares to how Liverpool like to play,” he added.

“Then I’ve had a look at a few games – they beat Ajax 6-0 in a league game – and I liked what I saw. I think he is a very impressive man.

“Klopp had a way of playing and he has modified his heavy metal football over the years.

“This is almost another step in terms of how modern football is played in terms of the high intensity and high press.

“What are the downfalls? That he has done all his work in Holland so far. That would be the gamble.

“He now has to transfer that into the Premier League but I can’t see why not.

“He appears to have a big personality, he’s verbally very clever and probably speaks better English than (Manchester United boss) Erik ten Hag.”