Mikel Arteta more focused on Arsenal’s silverware quest than new contract

Mikel Arteta is “really happy” at Arsenal but content to wait for discussions on a contract extension as he concentrates on the club’s quest for silverware.

The Spaniard’s existing deal at Emirates Stadium expires next summer.

Title challengers Arsenal sit second in the Premier League table – two points behind leaders Liverpool with nine games to go – ahead of hosting struggling Luton on Wednesday evening.

The Gunners are also chasing European glory and next week begin their two-legged Champions League quarter-final with Bayern Munich.

Asked if there was an update on his contract situation, Arteta replied: “No, nothing.

“I am really happy. I still have a year in my contract, that’s a long time in football. The players are happy, the club is happy, no issues.

“I’m just focusing on the games and winning football matches and that’s the most important thing right now.”

Arteta succeeded fellow Spaniard Unai Emery as Arsenal boss on a three-and-a-half-year contract in December 2019 before agreeing a two-year extension in May 2022.

Aaron Ramsdale is out of favour at Arsenal (John Walton/PA)

The 42-year-old suggested out-of-favour goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale could also remain in north London next season amid speculation linking him with top-flight rivals Newcastle.

England international Ramsdale, who joined the Gunners from Sheffield United in 2021, was ever present in the league last term but has since slipped to second choice behind David Raya.

“You know I’m not going to comment on those things,” Arteta said of the transfer speculation involving Newcastle.

“There is a big reality that Aaron is here (next season) because he’s our player and he’s got a contract.”