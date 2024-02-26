Former Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson named Sweden manager

Former Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has been appointed as the new manager of Sweden.

The Dane succeeds Janne Andersson, who stepped down following the team’s failure to qualify for Euro 2024, and becomes Sweden’s first foreign manager.

Tomasson has signed a contract which covers the qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup and will be automatically extended if Sweden advance.

“I’m very much looking forward to starting this great assignment and meeting supporters, players and of course the media in Sweden. And to be able to think, speak and dream in blue and yellow,” the former Denmark striker said on the Swedish Football Association website.

His first game in charge will be a friendly away to Portugal next month.

The 47-year-old left Championship side Rovers by mutual consent at the start of February, with the club 18th in the table, five points above the relegation zone.

Tomasson, who was appointed Blackburn manager in 2022 after a spell in charge of Swedish side Malmo, was previously assistant manager of the Danish national team between 2016 and 2020.

Tomasson left Blackburn at the start of the month (Ian Hodgson/PA)

The Swedish FA’s head of football Kim Kallstrom said: “Jon Dahl Tomasson’s characteristics fit the requirement profile well. It wasn’t decisive, but we appreciate his playing background.

“We see it as a strength that he has a good understanding of what national team activities are after his years as assistant coach in Denmark. He has also played and been captain of the Danish national team.

“Jon Dahl Tomasson’s way of wanting to play positive attacking football is something that will suit our group of players well. He also has good experience of being a leading figure, which you naturally become for the Swedish men’s national team.”

Tomasson will bring his former assistant at Blackburn, Remy Reijnierse, with him as assistant manager.