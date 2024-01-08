Gloucester to sign Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams from Cardiff

Gloucester have confirmed the signing of Cardiff and Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams from the start of next season.

Gloucester’s director of rugby George Skivington said he was thrilled to seal a deal with Williams, who has won 53 caps for his country and played in two World Cups.

“Everyone at the club is thrilled to welcome a player of Tomos’ calibre,” said Skivington.

“Anybody that has watched him play before, whether that be for Cardiff or for Wales, knows how much of an attacking threat he can be, and we’re excited to see what he can bring to Gloucester Rugby.”

Williams progressed through Cardiff’s junior and academy systems and has amassed over 100 appearances for the United Rugby Championship side.

He admitted it was a big decision to leave but believes it is the “right time” to test himself in the Guinness Premiership.

Tomos Williams has played for Cardiff for over a decade (David Davies/PA)

“I’m really grateful to Cardiff for everything they have given me in my career,” Williams said on Cardiff’s official website.

“This club is all I have known and after 11 years with the first-team squad, I feel the time is right to make a change.

“I am excited for a new chapter with Gloucester but remain 100 per cent committed to Cardiff and will always look back on my time here with great fondness.”