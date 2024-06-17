Football rumours: Manchester City not lowering price for Joao Cancelo

What the papers say

Manchester City will not drop the asking price for Joao Cancelo any lower than £25million, according to The Sun. Barcelona are keen on a permanent move for the 30-year-old Portugal defender after a loan spell.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite (PA)

Manchester United will not match Everton’s £70million asking price for England defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 21. The Mirror reports United are threatening to end any talks after having an offer up to £43million rejected.

United have joined AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund in tracking RB Salzburg striker Oghenetejiri Adejenughure, according to the Express. The 17-year-old scored four goals in as many games for Austria during the European Under-17s Championship.

Lille have rejected a £42.3m bid from an unnamed Premier League club for Leny Yoro. The 18-year-old has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Manchester United, but prefers a transfer to Real Madrid according to the Express.

Players to watch

Chelsea’s Levi Colwill and Brentford’s Yoane Wissa (right) battle for the ball (PA)

Levi Colwill: Bayern Munich are being put off the Chelsea and England defender, 21, by the size of the transfer fee, reports Sky Sports Germany.

Xavi Simons: Paris St-Germain’s 21-year-old Dutch forward is attracting the attention of Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City and Bayern Munich, according to French outlet L’Equipe.