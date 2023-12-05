On this day in 2012: Frankie Dettori given six-month ban after failing drug test

Frankie Dettori pledged to “rebuild his reputation” on this day in 2012 after receiving a six-month ban for taking a prohibited substance when riding in France.

The three-times British champion jockey, 41, tested positive following a routine examination at Longchamp on September 16.

Dettori’s suspension, from French racing authority France Galop, was backdated from November 20 and ran until May 19, 2013.

In a statement to the PA news agency, Dettori’s solicitor Christopher Stewart-Moore said: “France Galop have announced their finding Frankie Dettori has committed a breach of their rules relating to prohibited substances.

“I have spoken to Frankie since the announcement was made, and he has told me he fully accepts France Galop’s decision.

“He also accepts that he has let down the sport he loves and all those associated with it, as well as the wider public. But most of all, and this is his greatest regret, he has let down his wife and children.

“Racing has been good to Frankie and he knows that his privileged position brings with it responsibility.

“For this reason he is determined to rebuild his reputation when he returns to the saddle.”

Dettori had four rides at the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe trials meeting, after which the sample was returned.

The case was then put before an independent medical commission in Paris on November 20, where Dettori spoke via conference call, but it was announced a day later that he was temporarily suspended from competing in France on medical grounds.

The file was passed on to a disciplinary panel of the stewards at France Galop, and Stewart-Moore said his client had received “a sympathetic hearing”.