Rory McIlroy emotional after vital Ryder Cup singles win

Team Europe’s Rory McIlroy with Captain Luke Donald following his singles match

Rory McIlroy was emotional after earning Europe another vital point on the final day of the Ryder Cup.

The Northern Irishman beat Sam Burns 3&1 as Europe edged towards regaining the cup, his victory all the sweeter after unsavoury scenes on Saturday night.

McIlroy was annoyed that Patrick Cantlay’s caddie Joe LaCava initially refused to move from his eyeline as he waved his cap over his head in celebration of Cantlay’s birdie on the last hole of Saturday’s fourball.

McIlroy and team-mate Matt Fitzpatrick still had birdie putts of their own to halve the hole and the match, but neither was able to convert.

Rory McIlroy reacts during his singles win (David Davies/PA)

McIlroy was later pictured angrily gesturing towards LaCava before being shepherded into a courtesy car by Shane Lowry.

An emotional McIlroy, when asked about the controversy he was involved in after beating Burns, told Sky Sports: “I needed that to fuel me today and not let it take away from what has been a great week.

“I felt like I used it to my advantage and came out with a different level of focus and determination and in a way it gave the whole team a bit of fire in our bellies.

“I just wanted to win another point for Europe.

“Ever since Whistling Straits, I was so disappointed in my performance there (so) to come here and get four points for the team means a lot to me.