Blow for Bayern Munich as Ralf Rangnick commits to Austria

Ralf Rangnick has chosen to stay as Austria boss following talks with Bayern Munich over their managerial vacancy.

Bayern are seeking a replacement for Thomas Tuchel, who is leaving at the end of the season, but it will not be former Stuttgart, RB Leipzig and Manchester United boss Rangnick.

The 65-year-old oversaw a successful qualifying campaign for this summer’s European Championship with Austria, and he said on oefb.at: “I am the Austrian team boss with all my heart.

“I really enjoy this task and I am determined to continue on the path we have chosen. I would like to emphasise that this is not a rejection of FC Bayern, but a decision for my team and our common goals.

“Our full concentration is on the European Championship. We will do everything we can to get as far as possible there.”

Rangnick took over as Austria boss two years ago after a spell as interim manager at Old Trafford.

Austrian federation president Klaus Mitterdorfer welcomed the news, saying: “We are very pleased with Ralf Rangnick’s decision and the clear commitment to a future together.

“We have always been very confident that the heart and the team spirit, but also the creative possibilities, are very good arguments. Together, we will now go into the Euros even stronger.”