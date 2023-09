Roy Hodgson set to return to Crystal Palace dugout on Saturday after illness

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson missed Saturday's defeat at Aston Villa (Adam Davy/PA)

Crystal Palace have announced manager Roy Hodgson will be back in the dugout this weekend after missing the 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa because of illness.

Hodgson was feeling unwell on Saturday morning and, as a result, he did not travel to Villa Park, where his side led through Odsonne Edouard before conceding three times late on, twice in added-on time.

Palace said the 76-year-old former England boss oversaw the club’s training session on Tuesday and he is now expected to be at Selhurst Park on Saturday as the Eagles take on Fulham.

News you love to hear ? We are delighted to confirm that Roy led training today and will be back in the dugout for Saturday's fixture against Fulham ? pic.twitter.com/te7RoT1ohU — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 19, 2023

“We are delighted to confirm Roy Hodgson led Crystal Palace training today,” said a brief statement on the club’s website on Tuesday.

“The manager was absent from Saturday’s match at Villa Park but will return to the dugout for Saturday’s match against Fulham at Selhurst Park.”