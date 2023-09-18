Notification Settings

The sporting weekend in pictures

UK & international sportsPublished:

Leicestershire celebrated a first List A title for almost four decades.

Carlos Sainz

At the Rugby World Cup there were victories for England, Ireland and Wales as Australia crashed to a shock loss to Fiji, while Carlos Sainz ended the winning streaks of Max Verstappen and Red Bull with victory in the Singapore Grand Prix.

Brighton pulled off an impressive 3-1 triumph at Manchester United, Ryan Fox triumphed at Wentworth and Great Britain booked a last-eight place in the Davis Cup in dramatic fashion.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some top images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Fiji’s Temo Mayanavanua celebrates after the victory over Australia (Aurelien Morissard/AP)
Fiji beat Australia 22-15 in Saint-Etienne to leave the Wallabies in danger of missing out on the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup (Aurelien Morissard/AP)
Singapoer Grand Prix Carlos Sainz stands with second-placed Lando Norris third-placed Lewis Hamilton (Vincent Thian/AP)
Spanish Ferrari driver Sainz (second from left) won the Singapore Grand Prix, with Britons Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton second and third respectively, as Verstappen’s winning streak was halted after 10 victories and Red Bull’s after 14 (Vincent Thian/AP)
Lance Stroll walked away from a dramatic crash in qualifying
Lance Stroll walked away from a dramatic crash in qualifying (Caroline Chia/AP)
Pascal Gross celebrates after scoring against Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pascal Gross (right) notched Brighton’s second against United (Martin Rickett/PA)
United boss Erik ten Hag substitutes Rasmus Hojlund for Anthony Martial (Martin Rickett/PA)
There were boos when United boss Erik ten Hag opted to substitute Rasmus Hojlund (left) for Anthony Martial, shortly before Brighton went 3-0 up (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erling Haaland scores for Manchester City against West Ham (Steven Paston/PA)
Erling Haaland scored his seventh Premier League goal of the season as City fought back from a goal down to beat West Ham (Steven Paston/PA)
Tottenham’s Dejan Kulusevski (right) celebrates with Richarlison after scoring against Sheffield United (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Tottenham also came from behind to win, beating Sheffield United 2-1 at home via stoppage-time goals from Richarlison (left) and Dejan Kulusevski (right) (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard celebrates scoring against Everton (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Leandro Trossard (centre) celebrates scoring the only goal of Sunday’s match at Everton (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Freddie Steward scores for England against Japan (David Davies/PA)
Freddie Steward was among the scorers as England registered their first tries of the World Cup (four in total) in a 34-12 win over Japan in Nice (David Davies/A)
Johnny Sexton scores Ireland's fourth try against Tonga (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ireland’s 59-16 win against Tonga in Nantes included Johnny Sexton becoming the team’s all-time highest points scorer (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Wales' Tomos Williams is tackled by Portugal’s Anthony Alves (Mike Egerton/PA)
Wales overcame Portugal 28-8 in Nice (Mike Egerton/PA)
Dan Evans celebrates beating Arthur Fils during the Davis Cup group stage match against France in Manchester (Martin Rickett/PA)
Dan Evans was Great Britain’s hero with singles and doubles victories in a 2-1 Davis Cup win over France in Manchester that secured a last-eight spot (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ryan Fox became the first New Zealander to win the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth
Ryan Fox became the first New Zealander to win the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth (John Walton/PA)
Leicestershire
Leicestershire beat Hampshire in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup final at Trent Bridge (Nigel French/PA)
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

