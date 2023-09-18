Football rumours: Scott McTominay emerges as alternative Bayern option

Manchester United v Everton – Premier League – Old Trafford

What the papers say

Potential ins and outs at Manchester United continue to attract plenty of attention with Scott Mctominay again linked with a move away from Old Trafford. The Daily Mirror reports the Scotland midfielder, 26, is a potential alternative for Bayern Munich if they are unable to lure Joao Palhinha, 28, from Fulham in the January transfer window.

Israel’s Oscar Gloukh (AP)

Israel youngster Oscar Gloukh is being linked with a move to Old Trafford, according to The Sun. Arsenal and Liverpool are also believed to be tracking the 19-year-old attacking midfielder from Red Bull Salzburg.

Brighton are poised to swoop for Boca Juniors teenage left-back Valentina Barco, reports The Sun. The Seagulls are expected to make a fresh move for the 19-year-old Argentine before the transfer window opens.

Nottingham Forest have reignited their interest in 17-year-old winger Tom Watson from Sunderland, according to The Sun.

Social media round-up

Man City postpone contract talks with Kevin De Bruyne until he recovers from injury as star approaches last year of dealhttps://t.co/yVkHn24XV5 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 17, 2023

Paul Heckingbottom under increasing pressure as Sheffield United managerhttps://t.co/XBQom5xBLX — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 17, 2023

Players to watch

Nico Williams: Aston Villa have joined Liverpool and Barcelona in monitoring the 21-year-old Spain winger at Athletic Bilbao.