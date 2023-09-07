Fit-again Taulupe Faletau named in Wales’ team for World Cup opener with Fiji

Taulupe Faletau

Taulupe Faletau will make his first Wales appearance since last season’s Six Nations after recovering from injury to feature against opening World Cup opponents Fiji.

The 100 times-capped number eight missed Wales’ entire World Cup warm-up schedule because of a calf muscle problem, but he goes straight into the starting line-up for Sunday’s Pool C clash in Bordeaux.

Skipper Jac Morgan and Aaron Wainwright join Faletau in the back-row, but Morgan’s co-captain Dewi Lake does not feature in the matchday 23.

??????? ?? ????? ??????? ? Your Welsh team to face Fiji ? Pleidiol Wyf i’m Gwlad!#WelshRugby | #ViveLeCymru — Welsh Rugby Union ??????? (@WelshRugbyUnion) September 7, 2023

Lake suffered a knee injury during Wales’ encounter against England at Twickenham last month.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland said: “The medical team has done a fantastic job getting Dewi back to full fitness.