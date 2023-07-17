Hannah Dingley’s interim spell to end as David Horseman named Forest Green boss

Hannah Dingley had been leading Forest Green on a caretaker basis

Hannah Dingley has missed out on being Forest Green’s head coach for the new season, with the club announcing David Horseman has been appointed to the full-time role.

Dingley became the first woman to take charge of an English Football League club when handed the job on a caretaker basis at the start of July following the departure of Duncan Ferguson on the back of relegation to Sky Bet League Two.

However, after Dingley had overseen Rovers’ opening pre-season fixture against non-league Melksham Town and a trip to Ireland, the Gloucestershire club have confirmed Horseman as the new boss following his stint in charge of Southampton’s Under-23 side.

Hannah Dingley took charge against Melksham Town (Simon Marper/PA)

Horseman worked alongside Ruben Selles when he took charge of Southampton’s first team in the Premier League last season.

Forest Green chairman Dale Vince said on the club’s official website: “We are delighted to have David join as our head coach.

“He brings a wealth of experience and a modern approach to the game which matches our own – and he very much stood out from over 100 applicants for the role.

“I’m grateful to Hannah for holding the fort for the club while we went through the complete recruitment process and although she did not get the top job this time, it’s undoubtedly been a valuable experience and a big step on her career path.”

Horseman also had spells coaching at Bristol City and Watford. He will be assisted at Forest Green by Louis Carey, who had been part of the youth set-up at Southampton.

“I’m extremely excited and grateful that Dale, (vice-chairman) Asif Rehmanwala and (director of football) Allan (Steele) have given me the opportunity to lead a team which has such strong values both on and off the pitch,” said Horseman.

“Louis and I have been lucky to be involved for a long time in professional football and study from some elite coaches which we will bring some ideas with us.

“The supporters can look forward to seeing a team with energy and aggression and one that they can be proud of.”

Forest Green confirmed Dingley would remain in charge for the back-to-back home games on Tuesday and Wednesday night against Coventry and Everton Under-21s respectively.