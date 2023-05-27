Australia captain Meg Lanning ruled out of women’s Ashes

Australia’s Meg Lanning with the Womens Ashes trophy (David Davies/PA)

Australian women’s captain Meg Lanning has been ruled out of the summer’s Ashes tour due to medical reasons.

A statement from Cricket Australia said Lanning, 31, who returned to cricket in January after a six-month mental health break, has been “withdrawn from the squad due to a medical issue which requires management from home”.

Cricket Australia’s women’s cricket performance boss Shawn Flegler said: “It’s an unfortunate setback for Meg and she’s obviously disappointed to have been ruled out of the Ashes; it’s a significant series for the team and she’ll be missed, but she understands the need to put her health first.

Wishing Meg nothing but the best. ❤️ More: https://t.co/G4dpLsWqXz pic.twitter.com/uC0hjfdmya — Australian Women's Cricket Team ? (@AusWomenCricket) May 27, 2023

“Meg will remain at home where she will continue to work with medical staff with the aim to return to playing as soon as possible.

“We ask that Meg’s privacy is respected at this time.”

Wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy will captain the team throughout the Ashes clashes against England with all-rounder Tahlia McGrath as vice-captain.

Lanning, who captained Australia to win the Twenty20 World Cup in March, will not be replaced in the squad with Australia A players touring England at the same and available if needed.