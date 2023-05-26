Notification Settings

Sean Abbott equals Blast record with stunning century for Surrey

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Australian equalled his compatriot Andrew Symonds by scoring a century from just 34 deliveries.

Sean Abbott equalled a Blast record

Australia all-rounder Sean Abbott smashed the joint-fastest century in T20 Blast history for Surrey against Kent at the Oval.

The 31-year-old, who had a previous career best of only 41, hit 11 sixes in reaching his hundred from just 34 balls – equalling the mark of the late Andrew Symonds for Kent in 2004.

It is the joint fourth-fastest century of all-time in T20 cricket, just four balls slower than the record set by West Indies great Chris Gayle in the Indian Premier League in 2013.

Abbott helped dig the hosts out of a hole at 94 for five as he dominated an unbroken sixth-wicket stand with Jordan Clark (29 off 17 balls).

Abbott hit 30 from the 17th over, bowled by his international team-mate Kane Richardson, and finished on 110 not out from 41 balls as Surrey posted a mammoth target of 223 for five.

