Premier League team of the season: Trippier, Haaland and Saka make our best XI

Kieran Trippier, Erling Haaland and Bukayo Saka

It has been another memorable Premier League campaign, with plenty of fine individual performances.

Here, the PA news agency picks out 11 players who have impressed over the 2022-23 season.

Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Aaron Ramsdale produced a number of crucial saves as Arsenal pushed for the title (Peter Byrne/PA)

Gunners stopper Ramsdale has enjoyed a stand-out campaign. The 25-year-old, who recently signed a new long-term contract, produced a string of fine saves to help rescue positive results which would otherwise have seen Arsenal’s title bid fade much earlier. England international Ramsdale has kept 13 clean sheets heading into the final weekend to rank among the Premier League’s best goalkeepers.

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle)

William Saliba (Arsenal)

Lewis Dunk (Brighton)

Brighton’s captain Lewis Dunk has impressed at the heart of the defence (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Long-serving club captain Dunk played an integral role in the progress under new Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi, which resulted in his recall to the England squad for the first time in five years. Revelling in a quarter-back role at the centre of defence, Dunk has proved a key link in Brighton’s fast transition style which won so many plaudits. The 31-year-old has produced more than 3,200 completed passes this season – which set him top of the overall league statistics – as Brighton secured European qualification for the first time in the club’s history.

Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

So grateful to be extending my stay at @ManUtd! I’ve been here for nine years and it’s my home. I want to achieve a lot more and I want it to be with this team ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LNJAv852Qv — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) April 4, 2023

England left-back Shaw has excelled under new United boss Erik ten Hag this season. Shaw’s consistency and versatility has also seen him deployed in the centre of United’s defence when required.

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Martin Odegaard has been a key part of Arsenal’s midfield (Nick Potts/PA)

Gunners captain Odegaard has led by example this season, both creatively and clinically as he weighed in with 15 Premier League goals. The Norway playmaker was always on the front foot looking to make space for those around him or often finding a slide-rule pass when nothing appeared on.

Declan Rice (West Ham)

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)

Belgium captain De Bruyne passed a century of Premier League assists this season, becoming only the fifth player to do so. The 31-year-old again tops the domestic statistics so far with 16 as his regular supply line to City’s forwards continued to pay dividends. De Bruyne also played a central role in City’s run to the Champions League final, scoring a fine equaliser away to Real Madrid the first leg of the semi-final.

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

How do you spell North London? ??R E D ? That one was for you Gunners ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8a0Ioeh7rw — Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) January 15, 2023

Another instrumental player in Arsenal’s drive to the top of the table which had looked to set them on course for a first title since the ‘Invincibles’ 2003-04 campaign. However, the 21-year-old’s influence drifted over the final weeks of the campaign as the Gunners’ championship dream faded, with the last of his 13 league goals coming in the 3-3 draw against Southampton. Nevertheless, Saka was still one of the stand-out players of the season.

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Harry Kane scores goals ? pic.twitter.com/TsWnxj0oXd — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 26, 2023

While it may have been another turbulent season for Tottenham, Kane continued to try to push the team on with 28 Premier League goals. Kane became Spurs’ all-time record scorer when his 267th strike for the club in the 1-0 win over Manchester City during February saw him pass the long-standing mark of Jimmy Greaves. The 29-year-old also went ahead of Wayne Rooney as England’s leading scorer and overtook the former Manchester United striker in total Premier League goals, sitting now behind only Alan Shearer.

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland has sent records tumbling in an impressive debut season for Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)