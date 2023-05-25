Notification Settings

Izzy Christiansen calls it a day – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Chris Kamara showed his love for Jeff Stelling.

Izzy Christiansen has announced she will retire
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 25.

Football

Izzy Christiansen had some big news.

And so did West Ham.

Kammy showed his love for Jeff Stelling.

Ruben Dias and Erling Haaland looked fresh.

Ilkay Gundogan was impressed by Brighton.

Danny Welbeck and Billy Gilmour were celebrating Brighton’s achievement.

Happy memories for Thomas Muller.

And for Liverpool.

Cricket

Stuart Broad got his wish!

England looked back at Joe Root’s first Test century 10 years on.

Rugby Union

England remembered the birthday of a World Cup winner.

Tennis

Roger Federer was enjoying life after tennis.

Wimbledon will soon be here.

UK & international sports

