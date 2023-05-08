Notification Settings

The sporting weekend in pictures

Published:

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Miami Grand Prix from ninth on the grid.

Arsenal
Arsenal

Arsenal kept up their Premier League title bid with a hard-fought 2-0 win at Newcastle, a day after leaders Manchester City defeated struggling Leeds 2-1.

Celtic clinched their second successive Scottish Premiership title under Ange Postecoglou with a 2-0 win over 10-man Hearts.

Away from football, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Miami Grand Prix from ninth on the grid, Wyndham Clark won his maiden PGA Tour event and Andy Murray claimed his first title since October 2019 at the ATP Challenger event in Aix-en-Provence.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the weekend’s best images.

Newcastle
Newcastle United's Fabian Schar (right) and Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah have an altercation during the Premier League match at St. James' Park, Newcastle
Pep Guardiola
Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola reacts angrily after Ilkay Gundogan took, and missed, a penalty instead of Erling Haaland during the 2-1 win over Leeds
Manchester United lost for the second game in a row as their top-four bid suffered another blow at West Ham
Manchester United lost for the second game in a row as their top-four bid suffered another blow at West Ham
Celtic
Celtic celebrate after securing the cinch Premiership title with a 2-0 win over Hearts at Tynecastle
Missy Bo Kearns
Liverpool's Missy Bo Kearns (centre) celebrates scoring her side's second goal in their 2-1 WSL win over Manchester City
John Ryder
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez of Mexico (left) fights Britain's John Ryder in their super middleweight championship fight at the Akron Stadium in Guadalajara
Mage
Javier Castellano celebrates after riding Mage to win the 149th Kentucky Derby
Steven Schumacher
Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher kisses the trophy after his side were crowned Sky Bet League One champions
Jonathan Milan
Jonathan Milan celebrates as he croses the finish line to win the second stage of the Giro d'Italia from Teramo to San Salvo
Max Verstappen
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, right, celebrates with Fernando Alonso after winning the Miami Grand Prix
Wyndham Clark
Wyndham Clark celebrates his maiden PGA Tour victory in the Wells Fargo Championship
