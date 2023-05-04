City Football Group adds Brazilian club Bahia to growing portfolio

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak (left) and chief executive officer Ferran Soriano

Brazilian side Bahia have become the 13th different club to join the City Football Group.

Manchester City is the principal club in a growing portfolio across the globe for CFG, which was established a decade ago.

CFG has now added Salvador-based Bahia, announcing on Thursday they had acquired 90 per cent of the club with the remaining portion continuing to be held by Esporte Clube Bahia.

Ferran Soriano, chief executive of CFG, said: “We now begin a journey as partners to help the club reach its full potential while staying true to its community, roots, members and the energy that makes Bahia and Brazilian football some of the most exciting in the world.

“City Football Group will bring all its experience, know-how, technology and passion to support Bahia on this journey.”

Bahia become the third South American club that form part of CFG, joining Montevideo City Torque in Uruguay and partner club Bolivar in Bolivia.