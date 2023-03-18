Paul Mullin double sees Wrexham three points clear

Wrexham v Sheffield United – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – The Racecourse Ground

Paul Mullin scored twice to help Wrexham extend their lead at the top of the National League to three points with a 2-1 victory over Bromley.

Wrexham broke the deadlock in the 56th minute when James Jones’s cross was headed home by Mullin to make it 1-0.

The visitors doubled their advantage a few minutes later through Mullin’s second of the afternoon on the hour mark.

Bromley replied when Michael Cheek tapped home a low cross following some neat link-up play by Louis Dennis and Corey Whitely down the left.