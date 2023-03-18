Notification Settings

Paul Mullin double sees Wrexham three points clear

UK & international sportsPublished:

Michael Cheek pulled one back for Bromley but the Welsh side held on.

Wrexham v Sheffield United – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – The Racecourse Ground

Paul Mullin scored twice to help Wrexham extend their lead at the top of the National League to three points with a 2-1 victory over Bromley.

Wrexham broke the deadlock in the 56th minute when James Jones’s cross was headed home by Mullin to make it 1-0.

The visitors doubled their advantage a few minutes later through Mullin’s second of the afternoon on the hour mark.

Bromley replied when Michael Cheek tapped home a low cross following some neat link-up play by Louis Dennis and Corey Whitely down the left.

The hosts had a chance to equalise when Dennis slipped in Whitely but he could only fire into the side netting as Wrexham claimed all three points.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

