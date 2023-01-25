Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

‘Unfortunate’ if Masters is no longer shown on terrestrial TV, says Rory McIlroy

UK & international sportsPublished:

According to a report, the BBC is set to not renew its deal to show highlights of the event.

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy

World number one Rory McIlroy believes it will be “unfortunate” if the Masters is not shown on terrestrial television.

The year’s first major championship is little over two months away but, according to a report in the Telegraph, the BBC is set to not renew its deal to show highlights of the action from Augusta National.

Asked in his press conference ahead of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic if it would be a shame for the tournament to lose its terrestrial presence, McIlroy said: “I mean, it is.

“I think if you’re thinking nostalgically, yes, it is, growing up watching the Masters and The Open on BBC.

“I just think the landscape of sports and media and entertainment has changed so much over the last 10 years that it’s not the model anymore, right.

“It’s either Sky in the UK or it’s streaming services. And the rights to these sporting events have just become so expensive that it’s just not feasible for companies like the BBC to pay that sort of money.

“Is it unfortunate? Yes, but I’d say that the majority of the households in the UK have Sky and people are still able to watch.”

Approached for a response to the Telegraph story, a BBC spokesperson told the PA news agency: “We do not comment on sports rights negotiations.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News