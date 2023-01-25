On this day in 2013: Wilfried Zaha agrees £10million move to Manchester United

Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha’s move to Manchester United was agreed on this day 10 years ago.

Zaha agreed a five-and-a-half-year deal at Old Trafford on January 25, 2013 and was loaned back to Crystal Palace until the summer.

“I am delighted to be joining Manchester United,” said Zaha, who became Sir Alex Ferguson’s final signing as the Scot retired four months later.

Wilfried Zaha had an unhappy time at Manchester United and failed to make a single Premier League start (Martin Rickett/PA)

“However, my focus for the next five months will be solely at Crystal Palace.

“I have been at Palace for more than 10 years.

“I will always love the club and I want to help get them back to the Premier League, particularly for the fans who have always been so good to me.”

Zaha has scored 89 goals for Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA)

United reportedly agreed a £10million fee up front for the 20-year-old winger, with an extra £5m in additional fees.

Zaha struggled under Ferguson’s successor David Moyes and did not make a single Premier League start for United.

He was loaned to Cardiff in January 2014 before rejoining Palace, first on a temporary deal before signing permanently for the Eagles in February 2015.