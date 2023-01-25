Football rumours: Everton up for sale with £500 million asking price

Newcastle have submitted an opening bid for Anthony Gordon — pushing to get the deal done, all parties are now discussing as @LukeEdwardsTele has reported ⚪️⚫️ #NUFC

“I can tell you absolutely nothing”, Eddie Howe said about Gordon deal. pic.twitter.com/tDq4MMLdRo

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2023