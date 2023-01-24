Notification Settings

England’s injury worries mount as Elliot Daly and Jamie George miss training

UK & international sportsPublished:

Six Nations preparations are proving disruptive for Steve Borthwick.

England hooker Jamie George

England’s injury-hit preparations for the Guinness Six Nations Championship have continued, with Elliot Daly and Jamie George the latest casualties.

Saracens back Daly has a hamstring injury and his club colleague, hooker George, is suffering from concussion.

Both players have been withdrawn from England squad training, with Bath centre Ollie Lawrence and Newcastle hooker Jamie Blamire called up for Tuesday’s session at Twickenham, the Rugby Foootball Union said.

Northampton forward Courtney Lawes (calf) and Gloucester hooker George McGuigan (knee) are also out of training, with England kicking off their Six Nations campaign against Scotland in 11 days’ time.

