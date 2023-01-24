England’s injury worries mount as Elliot Daly and Jamie George miss training

England hooker Jamie George

England’s injury-hit preparations for the Guinness Six Nations Championship have continued, with Elliot Daly and Jamie George the latest casualties.

Saracens back Daly has a hamstring injury and his club colleague, hooker George, is suffering from concussion.

Both players have been withdrawn from England squad training, with Bath centre Ollie Lawrence and Newcastle hooker Jamie Blamire called up for Tuesday’s session at Twickenham, the Rugby Foootball Union said.