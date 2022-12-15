England win second T20I by 16 runs against West Indies

England’s Sarah Glenn celebrates the wicket of India’s Shafali Verma during the First T20 International at the SEAT Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street

England eclipsed the West Indies by 16 runs to go 2-0 in their five-match T20I series in Barbados.

England started with intent having chosen to bat first, but after a few quick wickets, a strong 40 partnership between Sophia Dunkley (43) and Maia Bouchier (24) was needed to settle the middle of their innings.

Sarah Glenn’s explosive 10 from the last three balls took the side through to the end finishing with 141.

Two from two in the IT20s ? ? #WIvENG ??????? pic.twitter.com/WNY1AEWA2O — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 15, 2022

It took a combined effort from the tourists’ bowlers to restrict the West Indies but stand out Charlie Dean led the way with figures of 3-22, her first overs in international T20 cricket having been rained off in Adelaide back in January.

Dean said: “I’m really buzzing with my performance, to contribute like that is amazing.

“It didn’t really feel like a first T20 for me, off the back of The Hundred and being in the 50-over squad, I felt really comfortable out there.

“It’s great to be able to play at grounds like the Kensington Oval. It’s definitely not something I ever thought I’d be doing so it’s really special. Hopefully we can get back out there on Saturday and get a similar result.”

Dunkley had earlier top-scored for the tourists as they posted 141 for six.

Dunkley hit a run-a-ball 43 while Maia Bouchier smacked an enjoyable 24 off 15 deliveries.

England won the opening T20I by eight wickets in their opening clash at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

They also secured a clean sweep of the three-match one-day series.