Football rumours: Alex Iwobi to sign £100,000-a-week deal at Everton

Alex Iwobi

What the papers say

Alex Iwobi will sign a new £100,000-a-week contract with Everton, according to The Sun. The 26-year-old midfielder has become a central player for Frank Lampard’s side and will reportedly be offered the contract for another three-and-a-half years.

The Times writes that Liverpool will continue with their pursuit of 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham despite news that sporting director Julian Ward will depart the club next summer.

At Old Trafford, speculation continues over potential buyers. The Manchester Evening News reports Amancio Ortega, the owner of fashion chain Zara, is interested in bidding, while the Daily Star reports Apple is too.

Jude Bellingham (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Mail adds that former United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has been approached by interested bidders to act as a consultant.

Social media round-up

Manchester United expected to sign PSV's Cody Gakpo when the January transfer window opens #MUFC https://t.co/StHJwZG2bt — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 25, 2022

Arsenal transfer blow as top target Marco Asensio reveals he wants to stay at Real Madrid as contract expires https://t.co/VcSr66XMOi — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 25, 2022

Players to watch

Cristiano Ronaldo: Sky Sports reports Saudi Arabian team Al-Hilal are exploring the prospect of signing the 37-year-old forward.