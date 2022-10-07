Notification Settings

Andrew Flintoff’s ‘Field of Dreams’ cricket documentary to return

UK & international sportsPublished:

The series helped to transform the lives of some of his players and the local area.

Former England captain Andrew Flintoff’s ‘Field of Dreams’ cricket documentary has been commissioned for a new four-part follow-up series by the BBC after the success of the first edition.

The 44-year-old Ashes winner, who played for Lancashire and featured in 79 Tests, 141 one-day internationals and seven T20s for his country, was tasked with untapping local cricket talent in his hometown of Preston.

The series proved to be a big hit as, not only did it build a cricket team from scratch, it also helped to transform the lives of some of his players and the local area.

Filming captured the journey of local lads Sean, Ben and Adnan, the latter a teenager from Afghanistan who was granted asylum in the UK after the documentary had finished and trained with Lancashire’s youth team.

Flintoff told the BBC: “Working with the boys was one of the most incredible experiences of my life but the work is not finished yet!

“I’m really pleased we’ll be continuing the hard work we have all put in, but on a much bigger scale.”

