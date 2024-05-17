Arne Slot says he will be Liverpool manager next season

Arne Slot has confirmed he will take over as Liverpool boss next season.

The 45-year-old, who had been expected to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, suggested official confirmation from the Reds would soon follow.

“I can confirm that I will be a coach at Liverpool next season,” Slot said in his final press conference as Feyenoord boss ahead of the team’s match with Excelsior.

Klopp will leave Anfield after nine years at the end of the season and the Reds are confident their search for his successor has identified the best candidate.

A compensation deal with the Dutch side was agreed in late April, when the PA News agency understands Liverpool considered the deal to be done.

A statement on Feyenoord’s website read: “The final league match of the season against Excelsior next Sunday is officially Arne Slot’s last game as coach of Feyenoord.”

It added: “Immediately after the end of the last game of the season, Feyenoord will organise a farewell moment for Slot, who can look back on a very successful time at De Kuip, with a championship and a cup win, among other things.”