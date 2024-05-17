A big misunderstanding: Scottie Scheffler turns focus to US PGA after arrest

Scottie Scheffler has described his arrest on the way to the US PGA Championship in Valhalla on Friday morning as “a big misunderstanding” following “a very chaotic situation”.

Scheffler was arrested by Louisville Metro Police after trying to drive into the golf club in heavy traffic caused by an earlier, unrelated, accident in which a pedestrian died after being struck by a shuttle bus.

The world number one faces charges of second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.

A mugshot of Scheffler was later released by the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections, which later showed he had been released after an hour and 12 minutes.