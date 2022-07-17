Former champion Gary Anderson crashes out of World Matchplay in Blackpool

GURNEY DUMPS OUT ANDERSON! ?

Massive win for Daryl Gurney, who lands a blind 180 in the final leg to complete a 10-7 win over 2018 champion Gary Anderson!

The Scot becomes the second seed to exit at the Winter Gardens!#WMDarts | R1? https://t.co/eJJXK4DqqY pic.twitter.com/IvUIGMF178

— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 17, 2022